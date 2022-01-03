To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to a comment made by Rep. Ray Howard, a member of the Belknap County Commission's Executive Board, in the article titled "Money for nurse raises uncertain." Mr. Howard was quoted as saying, "At what point (do) we consider privatizing the nursing home?" If the occupants of the county nursing home could afford to be in a for-profit nursing home, I'm sure they would be; but, is not the point of having a county nursing home to provide for those who cannot afford private facilities? Reasonable social safety nets, good quality public education, a well run postal service and health care that doesn't result in bankruptcy are not too much to ask of a country as wealthy as the U.S. Ronald Reagan's trickle down economics was the beginning of the decline of America's middle class, the beginning of a new wave of corporate greed, and wealth disparity reminiscent of kingdoms. Privatization, gutting the government and endless tax cuts are not the answers. We need representatives in government who value and care for all citizens.
David Stowe
Gilford
