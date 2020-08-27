To The Daily Sun,
I am completely disgusted with your cartoon making it look like law enforcement is the problem and the poor kid is under the desk scared waiting for the cops to show up and is a minority. I am going to share it with others and make sure your paper is famous. I hope you need help someday and turn to the police. Well see if you get your help you need.
I'm absolutely disgusted that you would even make a joke about school shootings and drills.
David Salvatore
Lebanon, Maine
