To The Daily Sun,
The debacle afflicting our cherished Gunstock Area at the hands of politicians who obviously cherish something else is an embarrassment that has to come to an end and no amount of legislation, with or without non-germane amendments, is going to help. Neither is having the commissioners “elected” by the thousands of registered voters in the county; most of whom have never seen the Gunstock statute or know how to find it.
Why not pass the bill? The November election is a partisan election, so instead of 18 people with resumes and reports to consider, we’ll be treated to the same old Republicans vs. Democrats campaign. The job of the voters is to ferret out those on the delegation who caused or acquiesced in the debacle by their silence — and replace them.
Lastly, this is a House Bill. No Belknap County resident is a member of the Senate. If the bill with the amendment passes, it goes back to the House, which cannot change anything, just vote up or down. Your 18 votes in the House can’t stop it without a couple of hundred or so House members who agree with them. Then we can all pay attention and vote — in — representatives who will act responsibly in electing commission members.
That’s my opinion.
David O. Huot
Laconia
