To The Daily Sun,
My letter is in regards to the letter that Mike Sylvia penned on Aug. 10.
1.) I am not mad at you. Everything you said is 1,000 percent correct and I am happy that you had the guts to say it.
2.) Masks ARE a joke! Hey, if someone wants to wear one, knock yourself out. Make them optional, no skin off my teeth. I have unfortunately lost five people really close to me in the last year and a half. Not ONE was COVID-19 related. Nor do I know anyone who has died of COVID-19. Unfortunately these days if someone dies of heat stroke and had tested positive for COVID at some point, it is considered a COVID-related death, not heat stroke.
3.) Vaccinations are a joke I prefer not to say whether I have or have not been vaccinated because that is a medical issue that is between me and my doctor. They say it is a 95 percent chance that everything will be fine. Well, sorry, that's just not good enough for me. Let's put it a different way. If I said I just accidentally released a poisonous and potentially deadly funnel web spider into your backyard and there is a five percent chance your kid might get attacked and die, would you let your son or daughter go mow the lawn? I know I wouldn't!
4.) Stick to your guns and please don't change. I do NOT believe the media lies. I think the numbers are faked. One election has already been rigged to get a geezer with Alzheimer's into the Oval Office. The writing is on the wall. If they rig this one again with masks and vaccines, we will never recognize this country again.
5.) Welcome to the Guardians of the Galaxy!
David J. Horvath
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.