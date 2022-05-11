To The Daily Sun,
I am running for State Senate District 2. The district has changed and now includes Belmont, Gilford, Laconia, Sandwich and Thornton. Our current State Senator does not reside in the new district.
I am a fiscal conservative and want the government to be efficient and protect our rights. As a current business owner for 33 years, I am concerned with our economic future.
As a former Belknap County Commissioner and chair, I was proud of the development of the Community Corrections Center. The jail was initially proposed at $42 million but was ultimately completed at a cost of only $7 million, saving the taxpayers $35 million. The Community Correction Center continues to provide drug treatment that saves lives.
The state’s continued policy of down shifting costs to municipalities and counties needs to be addressed. A change in policies is the only way to reduce costs. Business owners learn to adapt to survive. I believe government needs be just as resilient to promote savings.
I will not support an income or sales tax. I will promote welfare reform. I will support education, mental health, and drug treatment programs. I will support the 2nd Amendment and will defend all our constitutional rights.
I am a retired U.S. Army colonel with 30 years of service. I will work hard for you. Government needs to create the conditions so we can all succeed. I am running for the State Senate to make the great State of New Hampshire work for you.
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
