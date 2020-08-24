To The Daily Sun,
For your readers who usually attend the world's largest steamboat meet each September in Moultonborough, please note that it has been cancelled this year due to the threat of the coronavirus. Hope to be back with our 49th meet next year.
Dave Thorpe
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.