To The Daily Sun,
Dawn Johnson needs to resign immediately.
She is not the victim of online "haters" and "bullies." Dawn is a grown woman who decided to repost content from a disgusting website. The internet and social media did not spring forth yesterday. In 2020 it is reasonable to expect that people know what they are sharing online. This applies even more so for someone entrusted to represent the citizens of New Hampshire.
Some claim Dawn made an innocent mistake, and she doesn't endorse white nationalism. They say as soon as she learned a white supremacist ran the website, she took down the post. They also maintain that website is not ok, but the underlying message of the article is. All of these points are concerning. Does Dawn have zero lack of judgment and reposts anything as long as the headline matches her preconceived notions? Who does Dawn associate with that sends her links to neo-Nazi websites? What is the underlying message on a hate website that her defenders think is ok?
Dawn Johnson can get other Jewish conservatives to try and run cover for her, but this one is not interested. I grew up learning two essential lessons; actions have consequences and think before you speak. I am not calling for Dawn to be "canceled" or harassed. The people threatening her and her family are as despicable as the neo-Nazis they claim to hate. Hatred cannot be cured with more hatred.
Dawn showed incredibly poor decision making. She did not think before she "spoke." For this, Dawn has no one to blame but herself. Conservatives believe in personal responsibility. That means when we make mistakes, we own up and accept the consequences. If Dawn is the conservative champion she claims to be, she will do the honorable thing and resign immediately. Republicans need to stop playing defense when our own screwup. Saying "what about all the horrible things liberals do" is not a justification for bad behavior.
Proudly Jewish & Conservative
Daniel Heck
Nashua
