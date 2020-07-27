To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the participants in this past Saturday’s Household Hazardous Waste Day and Island Cleanup Day in Gilford. Our DPW employees did a great job at the Town Hall collection site for Household Hazardous Waste, directing residents and helping remove the collected wastes from our residents’ vehicles. They also worked hard at the Glendale Docks for island cleanup, assisting island residents offload their junk, construction demolition, old furniture, appliances, and other detritus from their summer residences, removing it from their boats and placing it into the dumpsters and dump trucks to be disposed of properly.
I also wanted to thank our residents for making use of the opportunity to help make Gilford a better place to live by taking advantage of the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day and Island Cleanup Day.
Dale Channing Eddy, Chairman
Board of Selectmen
Gilford
