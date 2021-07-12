To The Daily Sun,
Bankruptcy is a complicated thing. As board chair of the former LRGHealthcare, now known as HGRL, I have learned more than I care to over the past year. One thing that needs to be noted is when an entity files Chapter 11 with the US Bankruptcy Court, a magnitude of new rules come into play.
Without going into excruciating detail, HGRL is no longer in full control of its own funds. All payments to vendors, both suppliers and professionals, need to be approved by the Bankruptcy Court and various other constituents. In the case of the ER physicians who were not paid for their services for the month of April, this had to do with the various constituents needing to approve the payments. LRGHealthcare did not intentionally try to “stiff” anyone. Our main objective throughout this entire process was to keep quality healthcare available for the people of the Lakes Region and Three Rivers areas and preserve hundreds of jobs.
Payment to EM Staff, LLC and the other emergency room groups, has been approved and initiated. I apologize that it has taken so long, but 60 days is not that long to wait for payment from a bankrupt organization and the approval process had started weeks before the recent negative and incomplete reporting. In fact, the recent reports may have only delayed payments further as the organization was forced to respond to inaccurate reports which did not account for the legal standing of HGRL or the status of these groups versus employees who were employed directly by the hospital. Ultimately, these groups will be paid in full.
I am aware that not everyone is happy with the way things turned out. Some physicians are angry that their PSAs were not honored by Concord. I understand, but each had other options. Decisions as such were completely out of HGRL’s hands as we were focused on protecting the community at large. Ultimately, there was a public auction process and only one hospital submitted a bid, Concord Hospital.
It is sad that what should be seen as a great success, in terms of the quickness the sale was completed, the continuity of quality care, the preservation of a vast majority of jobs, and preservation of pension fund obligations is being tarnished by a very small population of individuals who failed to appreciate the full circumstances surrounding HGRL’s present status.
Although this success was the result of the work of many, much of the navigation through these difficult waters was managed by Kevin Donovan at the helm. Without his leadership and unwavering efforts, it is unlikely that the hospital would have been able to continue its operations. The anger expressed by some individuals is misplaced and it is my opinion that he should be commended for his efforts.
Personally, I am extremely happy with the purchase by Concord. My family has long been a supporter of LRGHealthcare, and I would have been heartbroken to see our hospital close. What we have is the best possible outcome for all of us.
Cynthia Baron
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.