To The Daily Sun,
Nobody can win a write-in campaign for mayor, but in the mid-90s Niel Young came close. Why? He was beloved for his sincerity, kindness, and community spirit.
It was my privilege to be his friend and political helper for a few years. While I’ve forgotten the era’s policy details, I remember Niel for centering his politics upon neighborly friendship even more than his passionate conservatism.
Niel Young loved our city (LHS '90 for me) and helped it flourish. Any man should be proud to depart this earth with such an epitaph.
My condolences to Betty, family, and everyone who misses Niel’s mighty laugh.
Curt LaFond
Montgomery, Ala.
