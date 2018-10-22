To The Daily Sun,
Effective leadership in the N.H. Legislature requires leaders who are willing to work toward a common good and do what is right for the people they were elected to represent. Carroll County District 04 has not been led effectively by Glenn Cordelli. From health care, family issues, women’s rights, to public education, his record of not representing the best interests of his constituents speaks for itself:
— 2,502 residents of Carroll County (source: N.H. Dept. of HHS) benefited from expanded Medicaid at the end of 2017. Despite this, Cordelli voted to end it.
— He voted against protecting children from lead poisoning (SB-247)
— He voted in favor of so called gay conversion therapy (HB-587), which every major medical organization condemns as abusive and dangerous.
— He voted against paid family and medical leave (HB-628) so N.H. families must continue to choose between family and work.
— He voted against SB-421, which lifts the present three-month cap for women’s contraceptive prescriptions, raising it to 12 months
— He voted in favor of HJC-3, a resolution which would have defunded Planned Parenthood.
— He led the failed and unconstitutional school voucher program that would cause taxpayers in our three towns to send money away from local control to pay for private and religious education. Most people would call that ineffective leadership. Cordelli calls it "education reform."
⦁ A bill (HB-1452) that he co-sponsored would have increased the education property tax in Tuftonboro by almost $4 million dollars. Instead of Tuftonboro paying 25 percent apportionment to the regional school district, his bill would increase it to 100 percent.
John Morrisey of Moultonborough and Caroline Nesbitt from Sandwich, will bring effective leadership to Concord. They will work for you because their priority is you and what is best for our three towns, not a political cause. I urge you to vote for them on November 6 and reject the divisive and ineffective non- New Hampshire values that Glenn Cordelli has brought to our district.
.Ann F Gallagher
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.