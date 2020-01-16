To The Daily Sun,
It is 2020, the year that Trump will be reelected. In 2024, we can elect Ivanka Trump as the 1st woman president.
Let’s deal with what Democrats around the U.S. want. They want:
• A sales tax on computers and other tech equipment;
• To confiscate your guns;
• A ‘fair share tax’;
• A carbon tax to control climate change;
• To ban construction of new homes;
• To ban oil drilling;
• To move to Nigeria. Go, who is stopping you?
• Legalize prostitution in Vermont. Will it be $15 an hour?
With all these great ideas, I am definitely voting for a Republican.
Cory “Spartacus” Booker is out of the race for President. I am sure several people are sad in New Hampshire.
Lastly, I am recommending that Bernie and the Squad go to Venezuela to “fix” their problems. Bernie and the Squad like socialist countries run by a dictator. I am positive Bernie and the Squad would be greeted with cheers.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.