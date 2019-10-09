To The Daily Sun,
"Beaten to death in a Baltimore suburb by gang members" reads a recent headline. Another violent crime among many being committed by illegals. No reason, just picked out the victim at random, stalked him, then attacked like a pack of predatory animals. These gangs are here because leftist Democrats accept chaos rather then protecting our boarder and enforcing our immigration laws. This puts blood clearly on the hands of those politicians and anyone who supports them. There is just no legitimate excuse for not enforcing these, as well as many other, laws the Left ignores.
Likewise, there is no excuse for Congress not dealing effectively with this problem as a high priority instead of chasing phony collusion, obstruction and made-up crimes assigned to the president. It's a colossal waste of time because the Senate will not convict because there is zero evidence of any crime. The Left has regaled us with the Russian collusion, the obstruction conspiracy and latest, the whistle blower scandal accusations but still can find no crime that they can legally impeach Trump for. But they intend to press forward irregardless because like a bunch of playground adolescents they couldn't get their way and are throwing a tantrum.
You know the above incident is not a rarity but the mainstream media doesn't want you to know important facts such as that 26 percent, one in four, in federal prisons are criminal illegals. If anyone who brings this out, the Left brands as racist. (Not to worry, I've been called that so often by so many I'm immune.)They do that because they have no valid argument to dispute facts with. They don't even try in most cases; for one they can't dispute facts and second they prefer to try to intimidate anyone who disagrees with them so they win any debate by default.(Being a grumpy old man, that approach doesn't work on me. I speak truth to their imagined power and laugh at their consternation when I refuse to back down.)
This brings me naturally to their once tried and failed assault-gun-ban efforts. Of course what they really want is a completely disarmed populace so a Marxist/socialist government they set up can not be challenged by constitutionalism advocates. Heck they have even stopped pretending that is not their goal. Why, where has socialism ever worked? Why would anyone think it could work here? Have we seen anything like tolerance or respect by these current leftist leaders so if they get power will they suddenly become benevolent rulers? Not likely, be careful what you vote for.
Steve Earle
Gilford
