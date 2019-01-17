To The Daily Sun,
As January continues with ice and snow, wouldn’t it be nice if, when the big meetings in reference to the shutdown happen, there would be a sudden thaw. That there would be an unfreezing of positions. All parties could do a give and take just a bit. How about a plan for border security including dates, actions and costs. Initial implementation and appropriation plans written into a clean bill with periodic performance review dates and provisions for additional funding approvals as needed.
At the same meeting a framework for handling the processing of those who are currently in the U.S. without documentation. All should be able to agree on the conditions for amnesty. Those who qualify should be given a clear procedure for achieving citizenship. Conversely, those who for whatever reason, do not qualify, should be able to access a judge before being deported.
I have some ideas that might work for those we currently consider illegal immigrants. We could bring a second Emancipation Proclamation before Congress. Just as we did with slavery during the Civil War, we could free that population and thereby subject them our laws and court system immediately. We should have a well defined and rapid amnesty court system. Adjudication of pending applications should be expedient. Keeping those who arrive seeking asylum in custody while they wait for a slow moving court system is neither humane or cost effective. A procedure similar to our parole system could monitor and act as an advocate for the applicant in their search for work.
I am trying to be objective about our current national psychodrama, but I am beginning to feel that the president should get of his “high horse” and be the negotiator he fancies himself to be and settle this, now! Otherwise, there is an amendment to the Constitution that could be invoked. There is serious doubt in my mind that the current vice president would join with the cabinet members to declare the president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. If they were to do so, then Congress could act on their recommendation.
So, barring a miracle, the current members of Congress need to put aside party concerns and come forth with a straight forward bill to settle the issues and get those problems behind us. A majority of both houses can veto proof any bill they want. They might even find a way to cooperate on a sensible trade policy.
Bill Dawson
Northfield,
