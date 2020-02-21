To The Daily Sun,
Is it just me, or is there a difference between reporting and perceptions of activities of Republicans and Democrats?
If there is a story, a rumor, an innuendo, or a tenuous connection associated with a Republican, the worst interpretation is reported and repeated. If the person is a Democrat, people fall over themselves with atypically lame explanation.
A minor example: President Trump at the Daytona 500 compared with President Obama’s private concerts at the White House.
On to Larry Spencer’s letter of 2-15-20. I’m not sure, but I’m fairly certain that he is not a fan of President Trump.
Let’s cover his 10 points about the “resume” of an “unnamed” job applicant.
1 - He wants to enhance his wealth. Evidence, please. He’s not taking a paycheck. Also, have any of his children scored a $600,000-a-year no-show job without any useful skills at a corrupt foreign company?
2 - No political experience and never read the Constitution. Again, evidence, please. Our previous president was a “community organizer” and a usually “present” short-term state Senator. He got in twice.
3 - He graduated from Wharton. Regardless of how he got it, he did graduate. I don’t see the necessity of providing grade transcripts. I also don’t get Mr. Spencer’s comparison of one’s birth certificate and another’s tax returns. Have returns been demanded from any previous presidents?
4 - Been married more than once. So what? Do we really want to visit marital fidelity? I didn’t think so. Thanks for muddling the comments about immigrants from some countries. Should we welcome MS-13 members?
5 - No sincere religious beliefs. That’s much preferred to someone who attended a church for 20 years where the pastor taught hatred of whites and America instead of the Words of G-d. The restrictions on immigration were from some Muslim countries who supported terrorism, not all Muslim countries.
6 - Lacks good interpersonal skills. Your only valid point, sir. As Ben Shapiro has noted, Trump comes across as “Donny from Queens” because he is. Our President’s use of, um, colorful language goes back to the beginning of our nation. Thank goodness that, back then, they had to rely on handwritten letters instead of digital messaging.
7 - He’s cheated people. Yet again, evidence, please. On the other hand, he’s had real jobs where he had to make payrolls and such. Unlike most members of Congress and some of our Presidents.
8 - He claims to be a smart person. So what? (see #6.)
9 - He has a perfect vocabulary. Again, so what? (see #6.) While his extemporaneous public speaking is a bit uneven, so was Obama’s. (I especially enjoyed Obama speaking to kindergartners with a teleprompter.)
10 - Didn’t apologize for being wrong. Like Carter, Clinton, and Obama? Nixon did apologize. Most people are uncomfortable with public apologies. Also, see #6.
Trump won the Electoral College vote. He campaigned better than the other candidate. Additionally, the Electoral College is the only thing that allows we “bitter clingers” to have a say in the election.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
