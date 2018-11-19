To The Daily Sun,
The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region would like to thank a couple of our community members for fundraising on our behalf this month.
First, Yoga From the Heart held an event, 108 Sun Salutations to benefit the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region on Saturday, November 10 from 9 to noon. They came together as a community to raise funds for families in need this holiday season, and to gently reflect upon the wonder, and the interconnectedness of the world all around us. This event raised $549 which will be used to purchase more coats, boots and snow pants for children in our region. We have held four distribution nights and have given out over 610 outerwear items.
The other community partners we would like to thank are the Laconia Professional Firefighters Local-1153. On Sunday, November 18 they were able to present a check for $1,000 to The Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region. This will help us with purchasing winter outerwear for children within our community.
A HUGE thank you to The Looney Bin Bar & Grill, Goody Good Donuts, Sals Pizza Laconia and The Laconia Soda Shoppe, who helped collect donations. Without their cooperation and willingness to help they would not have been able to do it without them!
Santa Fund Board of Directors
Elizabeth Brothers, Janet Brough, Jim Carroll, Andrea Condodematraky, Lisa Cornish, Kathy Crane, Katie Pierson, Kim Lacasse, Dennis Phelps, Marlee Guilmett, Chris McCarthy and Jamie Caldwell
