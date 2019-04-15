To The Daily Sun,
Shame on the county commissioners. It’s apparent what the commission couldn’t get in collective bargaining, they got by pulling the rug out from under the kitchen workers at the county home, and privatizing the department.
I would be ashamed if I ran a business that had a 20 year employee who I was only paying $14 an hour. I’m sure that the employees hearing administrator Shackett saying how good the new company’s food tasted will be satisfied when their benefits are gone and they can try to get a decent job after 20 years. Shame on the county commissioners.
Bill Tarallo
Laconia
