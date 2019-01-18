To The Daily Sun,
In 2014, there was a Superior Court ruling on a suit brought by the Belknap delegation in favor of the delegation as it related to line item authority. I paid for the filing of that suit and when Mr. DeVoy and myself were sworn into office early in 2015, we stipulated to that legal finding.
Mr. Taylor also urged that the finding from Superior Court be affirmed. Now that DeVoy and Taylor wish unfettered access to county monies; they conveniently forget their 2015 stipulation to the ruling that line item authority belongs to the Belknap delegation. Hypocrisy much?
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.