It's Homecoming at Inter-Lakes Middle-High School this coming weekend and hoping you will come out and support the Lakers on Friday night 9/20! The fun begins at 4 p.m. with JV Volleyball hosting rivals Moultonborough Academy at 4 p.m. at ILMHS. The Varsity Volleyball team then takes on MA with their annual PINK game at 5:15 p.m. GO LAKERS!
Next up the Varsity IL-MA Football team takes on Stevens High School at 8 p.m. for the first-ever Friday night “Under the Lights” game at ILMHS field. The team and boosters are very excited to be hosting this community event for our Homecoming night!
We hope that you will come out and support our student athletes on what promises to be an exciting evening! The IL-MA Boosters would like to thank the community, fans, parents and alumni for their continued support.
Heather Donahue
IL-MA Football Booster Club
Meredith
