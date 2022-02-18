To The Daily Sun,
Barbara Lewis and Joanne Fiorini, if you’re homophobic just say it.
A drag show that promotes positive individuality and community acceptance would be the last thing I would expect anyone to write something negative about, but here you two are. I can guarantee you that anyone you think needs to be protected from seeing drag, those individuals have seen far more and way worse than you naively think. Your opinions are rude, outdated and closed minded for the progression that society is taking. Again, if you're homophobic just say it, but maybe next time don’t out yourselves in the local paper for everyone to see.
Colleen Thurston
Laconia
