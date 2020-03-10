To The Daily Sun,
I can always count on The Daily Sun's "Good News Bear" (Adam Drapcho) to put a smile on my face with another gem unearthed from the crumbs of today's economic firestorm.
For the past few years I have marveled at the courage and ingenuity of our younger generation to take a risk in a city bent toward we older folks. Given my own employment with a long-standing family-owned business, Keller's on Main Street, circa 1960's, I've watched in dismay over the dissolution of more and more household names.
Karen Bassett and her partner Ben Bullerwell have flipped the energy within the younger generation to visit their cozy Wayfarer coffee shop for a mix of quiet time, conversation, caffeine kick or internet surfing. They have covered all the bases in an environment suited to both young and old.
They now join Lakeport's newest shakers, Scott Everett and the Chaos boys, to bring back the luster Lakeport so deserves. Thank you Karen and Ben for the guts, creativity and foresight to bring the shine where it is most needed.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
