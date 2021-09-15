To The Daily Sun,
I had wondered what might trip my trigger to prompt a Letter. Today's front-page article on yet another "upscale" development at the Weirs zapped me right where it hurts the most – my savings.
What is the definition of "upscale?" Upwards of $750k? I think so. What about the "middle class?" Where is the affordability for many of us Baby Boomers who are willing to make some adjustments to seek comfort in our most senior years on one-level with wider doorways, etc.?
Why do we seem left to figure it out with few options being made available? Surely, I'm not the only diehard Laconia resident bent on living out my life here but not in the house I purchased in my mid-thirties when issues such as maneuverability were not on my radar.
Take away Barton's Motel and put in these big-ticket housing units; take away the old Burger King and do the same thing; and let's cozy up to the old Christmas Island with a number of sizzling beauties.
But what about "us?"
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
