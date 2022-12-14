To The Daily Sun,

We now know why “progressives” were distraught at Elon Musk buying Twitter. We’re seeing revealed the extent to which the Obama administration used its power to unlawfully disrupt and suppress conservatives and Republicans during the 2020 election. Government agencies (FBI, Justice, etc.), in conjunction with the largest social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), effectively conspired to defeat Donald Trump by removing conservative accounts and burying stories (Hunter Biden laptop) reflecting negatively on Joe Biden. And they all repeatedly lied to Congress and the press about their actions. This was done deliberately, with the full knowledge of what they were doing. We have these people to thank for whoever (and it’s not Joe Biden) is now running the country.

