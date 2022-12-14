We now know why “progressives” were distraught at Elon Musk buying Twitter. We’re seeing revealed the extent to which the Obama administration used its power to unlawfully disrupt and suppress conservatives and Republicans during the 2020 election. Government agencies (FBI, Justice, etc.), in conjunction with the largest social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), effectively conspired to defeat Donald Trump by removing conservative accounts and burying stories (Hunter Biden laptop) reflecting negatively on Joe Biden. And they all repeatedly lied to Congress and the press about their actions. This was done deliberately, with the full knowledge of what they were doing. We have these people to thank for whoever (and it’s not Joe Biden) is now running the country.
Distressingly, it appears there will be no negative consequences for those involved. The new rules are clear: cheat as much as you like as long as you win. Expect more of the same in 2024. Will Zuckerberg or Dorsey pay any price for their collusion? How about Brennan, Clapper, etc.? Doubtful. They live in their guarded palaces, eating lobster they’re trying to outlaw, while the rest of us watch our quality of life disappear.
Hordes of illegal invaders pour over our borders daily, to be given free food, shelter, cellphones and medical care, while Americans struggle to pay their bills. And yet, here in New Hampshire, we reelect the same people responsible for this. Hard to comprehend. Only a matter of time until the 50% of the population not on board with the woke and green agenda have had enough. Won’t be pretty when that happens. And it will.
