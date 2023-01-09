Just wanted to give writer William Hemmel a shout-out for including me on his list of “prolific writers.” Unfortunately, that’s about the only thing worth reading in his recent letter. His Nostradamus-like predictions that inflation and energy prices will decline in 2023 are wishful thinking. Unlikely. I’m sure he’ll admit his mistake next year when prices are the same or higher. With regard to the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen, anyone with an ounce of objectivity knows that’s exactly what happened. The FBI’s collusion with Twitter, other media outlets, and the 50+ liars who signed the letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation (which they all knew was a lie) combined to suppress the Hunter Biden/Joe Biden corruption story from voters until after the election. Instrumental in Donald Trump’s defeat. Hemmel also repeats the lie that our borders aren’t “open.” Incredible. I guess the thousands of people we see streaming across rivers on a daily basis aren’t coming illegally (they are). He conveniently fails to mention this wasn’t happening under Trump, when the stay-in-Mexico policy was in place. He also doesn’t tell you that the Biden administration could stop this overnight if they wanted to. But one of the great things about America is that you can write whatever you want in your local newspaper, factual or not. Sadly, based on the fact that New Hampshire voters re-elected all three of our rubber-stamp incumbent Congressional representatives last November, it appears the majority of voters are also clueless. My next letter will discuss how the FTX crypto fraudster stole $40M to help Democrats get elected last year.
