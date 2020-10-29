To The Daily Sun,
How unsurprising to discover Joe Biden, a 47-year swamp creature, is just another corrupt politician. Won’t even answer a simple question like, “Will you pack the Supreme Court?” Why not? He denies wanting gun control, and to end fracking, yet is on record as repeatedly supporting these positions. After receiving approximately $5 million in salary over his time in Washington (and producing essentially nothing), he now wants you to make him president (although he recently said he was running for the Senate). Right. How do you suppose he supports his lifestyle on just his Senate salary? Does he have a second job? Or could it have something to do with his son Hunter traveling the world shaking down dollars from China, Ukraine, and the mayor of Moscow’s wife? Why would she give him $3.5 million? Do you really think none of the money ends up in Joe’s pockets? Shades of Hillary. If our media wasn’t as corrupt as Joe, we’d probably know. We’ve had almost four years of false stories about Trump and Russian “collusion”. Now we have a real story, with real facts and real witnesses, verifying the Biden family corruption and what do we hear from the media? Zero, zip, nothing! All of you anybody-but-Trump voters better think twice before you vote for crooked Joe. There’ll be a big “For Sale” sign in front of the White House if Biden becomes president. Harris won’t be any different. America deserves better than these two career hacks. If you really think either of them care about you, I’ve got a couple of bridges for sale. Unlike Biden and Harris, Donald Trump works to make America better, not enrich himself. In 2016 he laid out his agenda, and he’s delivered. Don’t be fooled by ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and all the other Democrat cheerleaders. Biden and Harris will be embark us on a path to socialist disaster. Think Cuba and Venezuela. There’s no such thing as “democratic socialism”. Sounds good. Ends bad. Don’t be fooled by Joe’s big smile. He won’t make your life better, only his.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
