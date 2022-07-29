To The Daily Sun,
Add Jeff Robbins to the list of Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers. Hopefully, there’ll soon be a vaccine. I have to wonder, with all the writers available to The Laconia Daily Sun, why they choose to publish this totally partisan hack. Robbins typifies your delusional left-wing cheerleader, saying Joe Biden looks fit and Republicans are disappointed by his “great” performance. Hardly. His description of Biden’s recent trip to the Mideast is a case in point. Talk about lipstick on a pig. Biden came back with his tail between his legs. Accomplishing nothing (which is probably a good thing compared to what he’s doing to us). Embarrassing. But after a half-page plus of nonsense, Robbins finally gets to his real point: more shots at Donald Trump. He knocks Trump for his relationships with Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, implying that Trump is responsible for the Ukraine conflict. Totally untrue. During Trump’s presidency, North Korea stopped firing missiles. Putin didn’t invade any of his neighbors. The world was largely at peace (with the exception of Afghanistan, which Trump inherited). Inflation was 1.4% and gas was $2.25. Our borders were secure. Nice try at rewriting history Jeff. In closing, Robbins says it’s now back to America for more (Biden) fun. We’re gonna see in November just how much “fun” Americans think they’re having. I’m guessing not much. We need to dump Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. All three are Democrat robots voting the party line. Letting Democrats continue their current course for another two-plus years will result in an America you won’t want to live in (we’re almost there now). Look what they’ve done in only a year and a half. Stop this woke nonsense. Vote Republican in November.
