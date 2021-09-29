To The Daily Sun,
Before you call Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen to tell them to vote for The Freedom To Vote Act, make sure you read it. It takes control of elections away from the states and gives it to the federal government, a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution. It mandates all of the cheating-inducing things, such as mail-in balloting, that were allowed last year. Writer Jay Newton states requiring face-to-face voter registration is too difficult. Not true. He disingenuously claims absentee registration is too difficult also. Both are minor points compared to the other disastrous requirements contained in the bill. All a ruse to get support for this horrible, unconstitutional, piece of legislation. Do not be fooled. If you want to maintain the integrity of our elections, call Hassan and Shaheen and tell them that the FTVA is bad for New Hampshire and bad for the country.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
