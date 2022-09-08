It appears, based on his recent letter, that E. Scott Cracraft has information regarding the Donald Trump persecution that has not yet been made available to the public. Cracraft writes of “evidence” pointing to Trump “felonies,” but as usual, he fails to name it. Just throws it out there as fact. The real fact is that no felony charges have been lodged against Trump to date as no "felonies” have yet been found, but that doesn’t stop Cracraft from implying such.
If you think Trump isn’t being singled out, remember that Hillary Clinton ran a private email server as secretary of state in violation of the law. No prosecution. Sandy Berger stole material from the National Archives (the people who precipitated the Mar-a-Lago raid). No prosecution. These are facts, not baseless accusations. With regard to Cracraft’s assertion that federal judges only sign warrants based on actual evidence, it again appears he’s forgotten about the FISA warrant against Trump signed by a judge — based on totally false Russian-collusion information created by the Clinton campaign.
The current Joe Biden justice department and FBI are totally corrupt arms of his administration. Nothing they say or do can be taken at face value. Beware of letters to the editor by people saying otherwise. All purely partisan rhetoric designed to distract you from the current disaster created by the Democrats now in power. Don’t let them fool you, they’re scared to death of Donald Trump. They should be. If you’re not happy with what’s happening, remember: every Democrat in Congress votes with their party almost 100% of the time. If you want change, vote Republican in November.
