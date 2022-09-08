To The Daily Sun,

It appears, based on his recent letter, that E. Scott Cracraft has information regarding the Donald Trump persecution that has not yet been made available to the public. Cracraft writes of “evidence” pointing to Trump “felonies,” but as usual, he fails to name it. Just throws it out there as fact. The real fact is that no felony charges have been lodged against Trump to date as no "felonies” have yet been found, but that doesn’t stop Cracraft from implying such.

