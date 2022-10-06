Watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competently lead Florida through the recent hurricane disaster makes me wonder how we could have ever ended up with Joe Biden “leading” our country. He and Kamala Harris continue to make fools of themselves on a daily basis.
How did this happen? The answer appears to be that Democrats were more interested in gaining power in 2020 than offering candidates actually capable of leading America. What must other world leaders be thinking? The American president has traditionally been the leader of the free world. Does Biden look like the leader of the free world? Hardly. Harris couldn’t even read a prepared speech identifying South Korea, instead of North Korea, as our ally. Then she says disaster relief should be based on “equity.” Painful. Biden is seen at a recent televised event trying to find a dead congresswoman he previously acknowledged as having died. How sad. How can we survive another two years of this? Where are all those people who wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump as unfit to hold office? Trump looked better than this on his worst day.
Then look at Maggie Hassan. A $174,000-a-year rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer and Biden. Running dishonest television commercials saying she’s “bipartisan” when she votes with her party 96%-97% of the time. Inflation, open borders, increased crime. All on her and her party. Democrats alone are responsible, not Donald Trump. Not anyone else. Just them.
If you care about the future of America, you must vote to replace Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster in November. They are the problem, not the solution. All three will continue to vote against your best interests. Please vote Republican this year.
