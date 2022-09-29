To The Daily Sun,

Having no record of positive achievement since taking control of our government in 2020, Democrats have chosen to make abortion their winning issue in November. Understanding this is a divisive subject, it’s important to remember that casting your congressional vote based on abortion alone will not lower inflation, secure our borders, lower crime or strengthen our military.

