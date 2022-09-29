Having no record of positive achievement since taking control of our government in 2020, Democrats have chosen to make abortion their winning issue in November. Understanding this is a divisive subject, it’s important to remember that casting your congressional vote based on abortion alone will not lower inflation, secure our borders, lower crime or strengthen our military.
Keeping Democrats in control will continue the current mess, including the 200,000 undocumented immigrants flooding across our borders on a monthly basis (on an annual basis, that’s more than the population of New Hampshire). Also remember, based on the recent Supreme Court decision, the abortion issue has now been returned to the individual states.
New Hampshire residents will get to determine what should be done, not Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas or Annie Kuster. It’s a state issue, not a federal issue. Hassan is clinging to abortion like a drowning person clings to a life preserver. What else does she have? Yet, again, she has no control over it. Neither does Don Bolduc, despite Hassan’s negative ads. None of her phony TV commercials cite any record of achievement, because she has none. They say she’s “fighting” for this or that, but in reality, she votes with her party 96% of the time. She has enabled, by her Senate votes, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to wreak havoc upon us.
When you pay your next electric bill, now doubled, remember who’s responsible. They are. Letting idiots like AOC determine our future is ridiculous. We need new leadership, not another six years of Maggie Hassan. Replace her with Don Bolduc, an American patriot. Pappas and Kuster need to go, as well. They are not your friends. They will not pay your heating oil or electric bill. Vote Republican in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.