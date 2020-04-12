To The Daily Sun,
I read, with interest, the plan to use the Dube Building on the grounds of the former Laconia State School for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID19, which I think is a wonderful idea. Will there be adequate staffing and a RN on duty 24/7 for medical care as people become sicker, as well as those recovering?
My thoughts, however go beyond COVID19, because eventually, we will have a reliable vaccine which will be widely disseminated and the crisis will be over.
Why have we not taken one of the buildings on the grounds and turned it into housing for needy homeless people? The buildings are "there" and surely, money can be found to help the homeless.
Could there not be a building used to provide a sober working halfway house for recovering alcohol and drug abusers?
Christine Robie
Gilmanton Iron Works
