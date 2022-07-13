To The Daily Sun,
What on earth is going on with MAGA Trump Republicans?
Everybody knows all they have to do is run out the clock until election day, just around the corner.
But every day, more and more Trump MAGA Republicans are testifying and agreeing to testify in front of the Jan. 6 Insurrection Committee.
What happened to their iron-fisted loyalty to Trump? I believe he will get even with them. They’re gonna be sorry.
Charlie Ajootian
Alexandria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.