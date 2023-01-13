As a former resident of Gilford and one who for the past 30 years has been engaged in the regular intensive review of police deadly- and lesser-force cases, I find the recent remarks of a Belmont resident regarding the recent tragic event in Gilford outrageous. They are nevertheless consistent with commentary by police “haters” who lack any knowledge or understanding of the complexity of such cases but are energized by bias which, in their opinion, warrants their leap to conclusions regarding what factually occurred without the barest of objective facts regarding the threat and challenges faced by the involved officers.
I have analyzed and evaluated hundreds of deadly-force cases over the past several years; these events are tragic for everyone involved, the deceased and their families, but also the involved officers, their families and extended families, which includes other department members who are also affected. The public can be assured police officers are saddened when a life is lost, especially at their hands.
The Gilford Police Department is a highly regarded agency comprised of caring and professional officers and staff — be assured they are deeply affected by this event. The Attorney General’s Office will conduct the required thorough, objective investigations and will make findings, which you can be assured will be based on facts and the application of the law rather than emotion and bias.
Any uneducated, unfounded and unsubstantiated opinions by Belmont residents add little value to an understanding of this tragic event.
