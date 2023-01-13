To The Daily Sun,

As a former resident of Gilford and one who for the past 30 years has been engaged in the regular intensive review of police deadly- and lesser-force cases, I find the recent remarks of a Belmont resident regarding the recent tragic event in Gilford outrageous. They are nevertheless consistent with commentary by police “haters” who lack any knowledge or understanding of the complexity of such cases but are energized by bias which, in their opinion, warrants their leap to conclusions regarding what factually occurred without the barest of objective facts regarding the threat and challenges faced by the involved officers.

