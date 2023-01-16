Who feels like they went down a rabbit hole in 2022? I do. So I consulted that wonderful childhood fantasy and adult farcical parody titled “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland." Alice met many wonderfully fanciful culprits: the grinning Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare and the Queen of Hearts.
It seems this fanciful, farcical world was resurrected in 2022. The grinning Cheshire Cat, one of the greatest prevaricators in the history of fairytales, is imitated by Joe "The Numbskull” Biden. His motto is “If it works, let’s destroy it.” Then Alice stumbles on the Mad Hatter and the March Hare. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, resembles the Mad Hatter. Milley’s conduct in betraying President Donald Trump to the Chinese Communist Party proves that Milley is mad beyond a reasonable doubt.
There is a plethora of candidates for the March Hare in the denizens of the deep state swamp. I choose to highlight Merrick “The Betrayer” Garland, who scampers to every disgusting wish from the Cheshire Cat, probably resulting in the scurrilous and defamatory indictment of President Trump for “Making America Great Again.” The March Hare has now appointed a possible CCP spy to investigate the Cheshire Cat’s illegal abuse of top-secret national security documents. What could possibly go wrong?
Finally, we have the Queen of Hearts. Lewis Carroll would agree that it is a real ghoulish choice for the title: Jill Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Each of them so richly deserves the title since each of them would gladly decapitate any conservative. The good news for Alice is she woke up from her nightmare before the Queen of Hearts could decapitate her. Unfortunately, our nightmare will continue endlessly.
