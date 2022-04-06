To The Daily Sun,
In the Wonderful World of Blundering Biden, I thought our situation could not get worse after the blunderer-in-chief sabotaged our energy supply; retreated from Afghanistan, costing the United States $100 billion, as well as giving the Taliban and China Baghram Air Force base; we now have a misery index of over 20%, exceeding Jimmy Carter’s disastrous economic policy; and allowing an invasion of illegals through the U.S. southern border. Then this blunderer announces he will pick Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor based on sex and gender in violation of our civil rights law: a double whammy. He unearthed a Harvard-brainwashed, newly appointed federal circuit court judge. He did not have to look too far because the federal D.C. Circuit Court is located across from Lafayette Park – two blocks from the White House. Our industrious U.S. senators voted to approve this leftist looney tune a few months ago: 53 to 44, knowing this Circuit Court is a steppingstone to SCOTUS.
The incompetence of the U.S. Senate and blunderer-in-chief vetting process (the FBI at work again) and blunderer’s racism and sexism has created political dynamite because everything is topsy-turvy. Let’s see why.
Ketanji Brown Jackson denied under oath any knowledge of critical race theory and its progeny at Georgetown Day School, a school where she sits on the board, for the elites in D.C. Actually, KBJ signed an agreement to promote CRT and its progeny starting in kindergarten. This despicable conduct alone (brainwashing children with CRT and lying under oath) disqualify KJB from SCOTUS.
In a January 2020 speech at the University of Michigan Law School, KBJ advised the students to hide their real thinking to “get ahead” and then pounce when they reach the top (in her case SCOTUS).
According to Newt Gingrich, KBJ’s failure to define a “woman” exposes her radicalism and disqualifies her from serving on SCOTUS. She is unable to define a “woman” but possesses the expertise to know that child pornographers are not pedophiles, despite many experts opining otherwise. Again, her obvious dishonesty emerges, as she told the students at U. of Michigan to "get ahead".
Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democrat chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee, refuses to order production of KBJ’s pre-sentencing reports and 48,000 pages of other records concerning KBJ’s questionable sentencing practices. The lawful reasonable inference is that these records would expose more cases of pedophiles and drug dealers being given light sentences.
In the words of Anthony Mee on “American Thinker", Judge Jackson is a Trojan horse, set to spill out all the weapons of the progressives. She will be dogmatic and anti-rational. Her work on behalf of the very worst terrorists in the entire human population and her expressed sympathies with the most horrible destroyers of human dignity (pedophiles) already predict this. KBJ accused America of war crimes defending Islamic terrorist.
KBJ should be impeached and removed from the bench she now serves on and not rewarded with a life-time appointment to SCOTUS to spout leftist tripe and hatred of America.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
