George Soros, the devil incarnate, is the Bond villains wrapped into one: Goldfinger, Dr. No, Jaws and Odd Job. Mad George reminds me of the 1994 movie “The Madness of King George.” He financed the British attempt to destroy America in 1776. Soros has financed the modern-day war to destroy the USA. They are the Mr. Moneybags, who historically and currently, pursued and pursue the destruction of the greatest and most generous country in the history of the world. "Charles, surely you exaggerate." Let me count the ways Mad George Soros leads the way to destroy U.S.:
1) The Open Society Foundation
2) The Vera Institute
3) Major non-governmental organizations connected to Mad George
4) Institute of Justice
5) Acacia Research ( ACTG)
6) Southern Poverty Law Center
Mad George uses these tax-exempt organizations to finance the northern and southern illegal border invasion, leftist lawsuits to harass conservative politicians, elect Communist prosecutors who release violent criminals and lobby state legislatures to pass legislative insanity (gender-affirming care and dishonest election reform). Taxpayer mad money (national debt is $32 trillion) subsidizes his madness. Or is it our madness to silently accept Mad George’s raid on the U.S. Treasury? In addition to the radical leftist "charitable" organizations listed, Mad George has bribed the entire national Demolitioncrat Party to support his Communist agenda.
