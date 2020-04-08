To The Daily Sun,
It is becoming obvious to me that Andrew “Caesar” Cuomo will replace Joe Biden as the Demolitioncrat nominee at or before the godless Demolitioncrat convention. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. “Caesar” saw the political genius of Trump and began daily “whines” a week or so after he saw the president’s poll numbers skyrocket as the president provided the leadership required by the invisible “coronavirus” (Chinese Communist Virus—CCV).
During his whines, “Caesar” treated us to a fake ventilator shortage, fake coronavirus statistics, the CCV TV show starring none other than the liberal looney tune, highly overpaid CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo (his brother). This guy claimed hallucinatory symptoms but, apparently, had no trouble breathing during this faux reality show, making a mockery of the suffering of so many people.
While the president supplied New York and NYC with everything the “whiner” asked for, “Caesar,” at least publicly, has failed to ask fellow Demolitioncrats Mike Doomsberg and Tom Strayer — who each just spent close to “$1 billion" to get one vote in American Samoa — to help New York State or city. Wonder what Demolitioncrat George “Goldfinger” Soros has been pouring his billions into? Besides ANTIFA and other radical groups, headlines say “Goldfinger” is encouraging more violent criminals be released from jail into our communities.
Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D, chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths and former Lt. Governor of N.Y., tells us that “Caesar” refused to buy 16,000 ventilators in 2015. Instead” Caesar” directed his health commissioner to assemble a task force and draft rules for rationing the ventilators. Then “Caesar” spent $750 million on solar panels and ordered a death panel (remember what Sara Palin said) to assign codes for ventilators. Think his brother Chris would qualify under the red code! Google it!
“Caesar” Cuomo also chose criminal “illegal aliens” over U.S. citizens and refused to enforce federal law and support ICE. “Caesar” supports sanctuary cities, sanctuary states and open borders.
“Caesar” signed the bail reform bill that has resulted in repeated brutal attacks in NYC. Bill Bratton, former NYPD Police commissioner, warns NYC could face a “crime virus” thanks to the new bail law which “Caesar” supported and signed.
So, I understand why the godless Demolitioncrat Party would replace Burisma “Quid Pro Quo” Joe, who no longer knows where he is, the time of day or when he is on TV. The Demolitioncrats are the party of chaos and nonsense (think Nancy Pelosi).
Finally, “Caesar” Cuomo accepted $4.6 million in campaign contributions from 337 contractors, to whom the state of NY has paid $6.3 billion.
Cuomo has said more than once, he is not running for President. I think he’s lying. I hope he proves me wrong!
Charles H. Bradley, III
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.