To The Daily Sun,
The Trash Trump Movement continues to pile prevarication upon prevarication upon prevarication. The outlandish lies are published daily on the editorial pages of this paper, Pravda on Winnipesaukee. Unfortunately, these writers have been snookered by cover-up after cover-up, emanating from the fetid garbage hole that is Washington, D.C. The latest garbage is being spewed by Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell to cover-up their participation in the theft of the 2020 election with Beijing Biden and their intentional or grossly negligent failure to protect the US Capitol from ANTIFA and BLM. The motive for their conduct, as pointed out in Peter Schweizer’s books, is to bury their traitorous conduct and corrupt financial dealings with the Chinese Communist.
The good news is that 75 to 80 million Americans remain aware that the "Trash Trump" movement is motivated by hunger for power and greed. The problem is that we will have to pay the price with the numbskulls who voted for Beijing, Looney Tunes Biden. The Trash Trump Tribe will be responsible for $10 per gallon gas, a massive spread of COVID-19 (the flu) by an invasion of illegal aliens due to the Demolitioncrat open borders policy and cause a war concerning our beloved First and Second Amendment.
Charles Bradley III, Esq.
Laconia
