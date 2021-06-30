To The Daily Sun,
Despite what relatives of individuals on the Laconia School Board write or think, the cartoon of Uncle Sam committing suicide is factually correct. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tells everyone that “diversity, equity and inclusion” is a cover for critical race theory.
New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut has published an editorial on CRT, which this newspaper has failed to publish. Commissioner Edelblut tells the truth about CRT and admits it is in New Hampshire schools. Here are some quotes:
1.) “However, for those who promote critical race theory or similar concepts, their thinking is not built on a foundation of common sense, but on an ideology diametrically opposed to the truths found in our Declaration of Independence, that we are all created equal.”
2.) “And the concepts of CRT actually contradict the very premises of the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King himself.”
3.) "Of course, it is CRT that would distort our history, limit our speech through its cancel culture and divide us by immutable characteristics, ignoring the inherent humanity of each individual!”
So I ask myself whom should I believe: Senator Tom Cotton and Commissioner Edelblut or Dave Stamps and Marcia Hayward, who has a relative on the Laconia School Board? I also ask myself why were all the teachers trained on “diversity, equity and inclusion” in January 2020, not to mention the transgenderism training on the same day.
Everywhere but Laconia? Me thinks not!
Charles Bradley
Laconia
(0) comments
