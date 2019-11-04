To The Daily Sun,
As a long and winding mayoral campaign comes to a close, I wanted to reach out to Laconia residents and ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for mayor.
Laconia has two very distinct candidates to choose from with stark differences that are crystal clear.
Having been born in Laconia, I have long believed New Hampshire is by far the best state in the greatest country ever known to mankind. Our state motto, live free or die, is not just four words on a license plate but is who we are. Smear tactics, victimhood, race baiting, and legislative misinformation have no place in our city, state, and country. Character, honor, integrity, and truthfulness matter as much now as they did when New Hampshire was an original colony. These are the values I have always lived by and will continue to do so as Laconia’s next mayor.
Meeting my fellow Laconians has been an enriching experience for me personally and I have been delighted to learn that everyone has a story to tell and they are always interesting to hear.
It has been an honor to serve Laconia as a three-term state representative and I am extremely proud of my fiscally responsible voting record. Let’s all join together to make needed positive change for our city. I would be humbled and honored to have your vote for mayor on Nov. 5.
Here’s to a healthy, prosperous, and productive future for Laconia!
Peter J. Spanos
Laconia
