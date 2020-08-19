To The Daily Sun,
I don't know where Mr. Boutin got the idea that Joe Biden is 82 years old; he's 77, only three years older than Trump's 74. He's in much better shape than Trump, both physically and mentally. Joe may at times misspeak, as most of us do; in his case it's a slip of the tongue not a lack of intelligence or education. It's not a childish temper tantrum that everyone has to tiptoe around.
Also, seeing that you brought up the "donkey rant that Trump colluded with the Russians," have you heard just today that the BIPARTISAN "Senate Intelligence Committee released Tuesday the most comprehensive and meticulous examination to date explaining how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign adversary's help, revealing new information about contacts between Russian officials and associates of President Donald Trump during and after the campaign.
In several key ways, the committee's counterintelligence investigation goes beyond the findings of former special counsel Robert Mueller released last year, as the Republican-led Senate panel was not limited by questions of criminality that drove the special counsel probe."
Celine Champagne
Belmont
(1) comment
Tony uses crayons.
