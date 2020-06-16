To The Daily Sun,
Well, dadgumit! I reckon it looks as though the annual celebration of West Virginia Day is “Corona Cancelled” for this year. No going to Moulton’s Farm for the 12 pounds of green tomatoes to put in a poke for my looney cousin Janet to fry up, no Grandma’s barbecue, no perfection coleslaw, sweet tea or West Virginia settler’s beans. No root beer floats. Say it isn’t so! No discussion on do you spell it catsup or ketchup. We all know the answer to that…it’s catsup!
I’m real sad to have to cancel but it’s for the safety of all. And, wouldn’t you know it, my garden looks delightful this year! Yes, cousin Janet, who now lives in Concord and I are descendants of Absalom Looney of Looneyville, WV. We’re planning a trip to visit the Looney Bin at the Weirs when the coast is clear. Do you think they have T-shirts we could buy? Think we’d get the “family discount”?
* My apologies if this is a cuss word in your culture.
Here’s a thought to chew on. If there is no justice for all, how can there be peace for any?
Y’all stay safe and mind your manners.
Catherine M. Tokarz
Laconia
