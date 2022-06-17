To The Daily Sun,
In New Hampshire, we value independent leaders who can get stuff done for us regardless of party. Sen. Maggie Hassan is our kind of leader. The Lugar Center recently recognized Sen. Hassan for being the most bipartisan senator in the country. She consistently works with both parties to deliver for Granite Staters. She forged alliances with Republicans to ban surprise medical billing, helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as well as other bills to support our veterans and strengthen law enforcement. New Hampshire needs leaders who know how to bring people together and get results.
We need to keep a bipartisan leader like Maggie Hassan in the Senate. We cannot have extremists, partisan ideologues, or obstructionists representing us — that is not the New Hampshire Way. If we want a leader who will try to bridge the partisan divides and work for all Granite Staters, Maggie Hassan is our best choice.
Catharine Farkas
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.