To The Daily Sun,
I found the article of Feb. 26, about Isaiah 61 to be of great interest to me.
I commend Dawn Longval for her concern and care for the homeless. She has set up a great place for the homeless that is greatly needed. Providing a place to shower, do laundry, eat or just relax away from the cold is very thoughtful.
Anytime I walk out to my car in this frigid weather I think of the homeless that are living outside.
Mike DellaVecchia spoke openly about his negative concern for the place and the negative economic impact and "bad look" homeless people bring to the city. It is a detriment to the downtown.
He states that these people need a place to go, but Laconia is not the place. He says there are plenty of jobs available, but to have a job you must have a home address. I don't think giving the home address as "in the doorway behind the Belknap Mill" is sufficient.
The homeless each have a life story and I doubt it is that they think living on the streets is the choice they would like to make.
Mr. DellaVecchia, you need something to soften your cold, cold heart.
Carole Veer
Laconia
