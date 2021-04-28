To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Patrick Wetmore's letter regarding a Stanford study on the lack of efficacy of face masks. Please do your fact checking. The author of that debunked study is not affiliated with Stanford, usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/04/24/fact-check-study-falsely-claiming-masks-harmful-isnt-stanfords/7353629002:
Stanford School of Medicine spokeswoman Julie Greicius said in a prepared statement that Stanford supports the use of face masks to control the spread of COVID-19. The study "is not a "Stanford study,'" she said. “The author’s affiliation is inaccurately attributed to Stanford, and we have requested a correction.”
Vainshelboim (the author of the study) has not had any affiliation with Stanford since 2016, “when his one-year term as a visiting scholar on matters unrelated to this paper ended,” Greicius said. She did not provide additional details about Vainshelboim’s time as a visiting scholar.
The article appeared in the journal Medical Hypotheses, which its publisher says has the purpose “to publish interesting theoretical papers.” David Gorski, a surgical oncologist who writes about medical misinformation, told The Associated Press the journal publishes “fringe science and hypotheses.”
Medical Hypotheses looks like a repository for "out-there ideas," said Tara Kirk Sell, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
“There should be a place for dissent in the scientific community," said Sell, associate editor of the journal Health Security and lead author of a report about combating misinformation about COVID-19. "The problem is it looks like conservative media is taking this as a study that says and proves this finding. That’s not what this is.”
Carol Zink
Holderness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.