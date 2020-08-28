To The Daily Sun,
I used to like your paper. I used to look forward to reading it every day... until Thursday, when I saw your “Active Shooter Drill” cartoon on page 12. What kind of humor is this? Who thought this was appropriate to include in your paper? Not only is it sick and a slap in law enforcement's face but, also, who makes light of active school shootings (albeit a drill) and thinks it is funny? Not me or my friends, that's for sure! I wonder how your advertisers — you know, the ones who keep your paper afloat — feel about this?
At the very least, you owe your readers, your advertisers and our law enforcement community an apology. Shame on you Laconia Daily Sun!
Carol Varney
Belmont
