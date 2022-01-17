To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Gregg Hough’s constant political contortions around his work in the legislature is an attempt to hide his voting record and is ultimately a disservice to his constituents. HB 1032, Hough’s bill regarding the Laconia State School property, is a perfect example of trying to have it both ways.
The current state budget denies Laconia the right to have a say in the property’s future. Rep. Hough voted for this budget instead of standing up for his constituents. Now he’s indignant about the situation and wants everyone to know it.
Where was Rep. Hough when the problem was being created? And why did he vote against the wishes of our city? He says he now wants to give Laconia a “seat at the table." He was at the table last year and did nothing. This current indignation appears insincere and self-serving at best.
This Hail Mary bill, as he refers to it, has zero cosigners which leads me to believe he’s put very little effort into this bill. It appears to be a bill for show, not a bill that can go the distance.
It’s also ironic that if this bill were to pass, it would empower the Lakeshore Commission to complete their work. But Hough couldn’t contain his disdain for the commission at the last city council meeting. Wait – what? The same commission you maligned at the council meeting, you now want to empower to complete their work?
Laconia deserves representatives that fight for our city all the time. Not just when politically convenient. We can do better.
Carlos Cardona
Laconia
