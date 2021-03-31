To The Daily Sun:
Gilford Got Lunch would like to acknowledge and express our grateful appreciation to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction for their generous donation to our efforts. We became a recipient of this year’s awards. This donation will contribute to our efforts to provide healthy lunch meals for the children of Gilford school system not only during summer school vacations, meals not only during the summer school vacation, but also on weekends during the school year.
We are grateful for the generosity of individuals, organizations, businesses, and grant providers who enable us to provide this important service, especially during this difficult time.
This is Gilford Got Lunch’s seventh year. Our program has made a real difference to those families in need.
If you are interested in more information about the Gilford Got Lunch program, visit our website at www.gilfordgotlunch.com
Carl Carder
Gilford
