An important scientific review has identified top foods and herbs which kill the cancer stem cells at the root cause of cancer malignancy.
There are thousands of natural compounds that have been studied with demonstrable anti-cancer activity, but only a small subset of these have been proven to target and kill the cancer stem cells which lie at the root of cancer malignancy. Turmeric, for instance, targets the heart of cancerous tumors. More recently, ginger has been found in pre-clinical research to contain a compound up to 10,000 times more effective than the chemotherapy drug Taxol at killing breast cancer stem cells. Even common foods like blueberries have special cancer-killing properties.
Listed below are 17 of these natural compounds, along with some of their commonly recognizable dietary sources: Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) - Green Tea; 6-Gingerol - Ginger; β-Carotene - Carrot, Leafy Greens; Curcumin - Turmeric;Delphinidin - Blueberry, raspberry;Flavonoids (Genistein) - Red clover;Isothiocyanates - Cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower);Linalool - Mint; Lycopene - Grapefruit, tomato; Parthenolide - Feverfew; Perylill alcohol - Mint, cherry, lavender; Piperine - Black pepper; Quercetin - Capers, onion; Resveratrol - Grapes, plums, berries; Silibinin - Milk Thistle; Ursolic acid - Thyme, basil, oregano; Vitamin D3.
The primary reason why conventional chemotherapy and radiotherapy have failed to produce any significant improvements in cancer survival rates is because cancer stem cells are resistant to these interventions. In fact, chemotherapy and especially radiation are both capable of increasing the number and virulence of these cells in a tumor, while at the same time having the well-known side effect of further damaging the patient’s immune system. Do your research.
John Haven
Moultonborough
