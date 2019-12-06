To The Daily Sun,
With impeachment leveled at Pres. Clinton — were we using our Puritanical background which is against sex outside the family as the grounds for possible removal? Now we are using scholarly (today’s, Wednesday impeachment hearings continuation) advice and have, it seems, best business practices as the high bar.
Can our President Trump just make a sloppy decision and get away with it, as in business practices, some decisions have merit and some just flop? Ethics don’t enter into it?
If we didn’t have the Electoral College standing between us and the popular vote, he wouldn’t even be President of our USA. That comes into it for me. It is so borderline a presidency that we have now.
We certainly have come to an imperfect low from being a country with high ideals set by our founders.
I have started to wonder if the way a president was an improvement over a king, would a council of elders be the next improvement, as tribal people have had (though they also had chiefs)? What if we had Biden, Sanders, Warren as elders supplemented by Buttigieg, Booker, Yang in decision-making positions and lining up to be next elders? Elections could be, following this dilemma-time of now, for the next “youngers.”
I don’t like where we are now. I fear for the world my grandchildren and their peers inherit, fear in the sense of letdown, disappointment. Not fear as in want to put blame on immigrants / refugees, not fear as in start to carry a gun in my purse.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
